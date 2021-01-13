RACC looking for person who left a dead dog in crate at Bryd Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for the public’s help finding the person who left a dead dog in a crate at Bryd Park on Sunday.

RACC said they were alerted about the dog early Sunday morning and went to the park to recover it. The dog was a grey and white female pit bull who was 4-years-old and 50 pounds.

The organization said they have pictures of the dog on their medical pictures Facebook group in order to help identify the pit bull, but warn the images are graphic.

RACC anyone who was in the area early Sunday morning and may have seen something unusual, or has any information about the incident to call them at 804-646-5573 or email Robert.leinberger@richmondgov.com.