Radio One Richmond and Virginia Career Works team up for virtual job fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Radio One and Virginia Career Works will be holding a Virtual Diversity Career Fair on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The virtual career fair will connect a diverse group of well-qualified applicants with employers.

Radio One says job seekers will be able to interact directly with employers and become better informed about local career opportunities.

“This Virtual Career Fair is a critical part of our efforts to strengthen and support our community during a pandemic,” said Radio One Richmond Marketing Director, Jasmine Snead. “People are in need of jobs and we are here to connect talented workers with employers that are looking to hire a diverse workforce.”

Interested applicants can visit anyone of Radio One’s websites for more information. The radio cluster’s sites include www.ipowerrichmond.com, www.kissrichmond.com , www.praiserichmond.com and/or www.espnrichmond.com.

