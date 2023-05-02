RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital after they were rescued from the James River while rafting in Richmond, a city spokesperson said.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Richmond, a group was rafting on the James River Tuesday when, at around 3 p.m., one person required help from medics.

Medics administered CPR on the person, who was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Several Richmond Police, as well as Richmond Fire and EMS units were on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.