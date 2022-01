RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A street in downtown Richmond will be closed for almost a week starting tomorrow morning.

The Virginia Department of Public Works has announced Hospital Street at the CSX grade crossing will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday, February 1 through 5 p.m. Monday. Feb. 7.

The department said that the area will be closed to allow CSX to make repairs on the crossing. There will be detour signs posted.