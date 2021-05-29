Rainy start to Memorial Day weekend, some Richmond pools reopen for the first time in nearly two years

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday is the first day of Memorial Day weekend, but it has been a damper with all the rain coming down. Some City of Richmond pools were supposed to welcome back swimmers for the first time in nearly two years.

Whether you were expecting cookouts, a day by the pool with some wine, or a couple of pickup basketball games — the day ended up being rained out for most outdoor activities.

Well… we got a rainy Saturday to kick off Memorial Day weekend here in RVA. 🌧 We needed the rain, so I’m not too mad about it.



What are y’all up to today? pic.twitter.com/x0xlfoRgFc — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) May 29, 2021

In Richmond, four pools opened their gates to welcome the community back to the water.

Hotchkiss, Fairmount, Randolph and Blackwell pools are all back open again.

Jerrod Booker, the Recreation Services Supervisor for the City of Richmond, said he isn’t surprised by the role the weather played in the emptiness.

“Today is supposed to be opening day for us,” Booker said. “Today was supposed to be welcoming in the community to come have fun for Memorial Day weekend, but unfortunately the weather isn’t cooperating. If you want to brave the weather, our pools are open. Monday appears to be the best day to come out.”

Booker said there is much to look forward to this year for Richmond pools, like free swimming lessons in July and August.

“This will be the first time in two years that we will have the community back and we are excited to have them back,” Booker said.

Richmond is in need of lifeguards this year and you can apply here if you want to work for the city’s pools.