RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some in Richmond held a rally Thursday in response to the latest effort to stop a casino resort coming to the Southside.

Recently, a judge suspended the order that would allow a referendum to make it on the ballot in November. In response, dozens of people chanted and held signs, saying “Let us vote,” outside of Pop’s Bingo World on Thursday afternoon.

“[The casino] will impact a lot of people, a lot of my friends that [are] willing to work that need jobs but don’t have a job,” said Crystal Richards-Jackson, a person at the rally. “So, the 1,300 jobs, I’m sure I can fill about 300 in one day.”

Organizers of the rally chose Pop’s Bingo World because it’s where the nonprofit Richmond Lodge No. 1 of the Good Lions, Inc. holds its charitable gaming twice a week. It’s the same organization that’s now suing the City of Richmond over its decision to allow for the casino vote to be on the ballot in November.

Chuck Lessin, the president of the charity that owns Pops Bingo World, said the rally outside of the building was intimidating but he’s proud of his tenants, Good Lions Inc., for filing the suit.

“I think the city’s already proven it doesn’t want the casino. We already had a vote,” Lessin said. “I frankly think that it’s ‘no’ again because I think Richmonders understand that this is not a good thing for our community.”

Good Lions’ representatives claimed the casino competition could reduce profits for gaming nonprofits like theirs. They also argued Richmond City Council violated Virginia’s Constitution by not allowing a complete public bidding process for the project.

The suspension gives the City and Good Lions until 3 p.m. on Friday to file legal arguments for the judge to consider. The judge will make a ruling by Aug. 23.