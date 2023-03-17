RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is hosting a watch party for the team’s NCAA Tournament first-round game.

The watch party begins at 2 p.m. in the Commons Theatre and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Free pizza and team memorabilia will be available for attendees.

The #12 seed VCU Men’s Basketball team is playing the #5 seed, St. Mary’s Gaels, in Albany, New York.

VCU students of all ages showed up to the watch party Friday to cheer on the Rams.

“I love VCU basketball! I’ve been to as many games as I can go to, barring breaks, so I’ve watched this team a lot through our wins and losses. I am excited to see us playing in March Madness,” said VCU freshman Evan Gruehn.

Students cheering on VCU in the Commons Theatre (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

Seats in the Commons Theatre filled with black and gold. The students cheered for every point made, spreading their team spirit.

“It’s so great to see everybody here with their VCU gear, and it’s so cool to see everybody as excited as me,” said Alana Riso, a junior at the university.

Students cheering on VCU in the Commons Theatre. (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

Whether the outcome of the game is a win or a loss, the students say they are happy to be cheering on the team.

“At least they can show the country that VCU made it to March Madness,” said VCU Freshman Kabir Munjwani.