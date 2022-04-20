RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that the ramp that takes drivers from Interstate 95 South to Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close for one night for maintenance.

According to VDOT, the closure will take place from 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 to about 5:30 a.m. Friday, April 22. The project will be postponed in the event of inclement weather.

The maintenance is part of a project intended to add capacity to the ramp by adding a travel lane.

To get from I-95 South to Arthur Ashe during the closure, drivers should continue on I-95 to the North Belvedere Street exit, then turn left on West Leigh Street, which goes all the way to Arthur Ashe.

Real-time traffic information and highway cameras can be found at 511Virginia.org.