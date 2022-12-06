RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting early Tuesday, Dec. 6, the ramp from North Belvidere Street to Interstate 95 north in the city of Richmond will be closed for more than a year.
The ramp — located less than a mile from Virginia Commonwealth University — is frequented by City residents and students alike and is expected to be closed until early 2024, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The closure is a part of an ongoing interchange improvement project.
The previously closed southbound ramp from North Belvidere Street to I-95 south will be reopened to traffic at the same time, VDOT said.
VDOT listed separately suggested detours for passenger vehicle traffic and truck traffic, you can find photos of the routes below.
A temporary traffic light will be in place to allow passenger vehicle traffic to make a U-turn at Mitchell Street.
- Passenger vehicle detour – Take N. Belvidere St. (Rt. 1/301) north to Mitchell St. Make a U-turn onto N. Belvidere St. south to the ramp to I-95 south
- Truck detour – Take N. Belvidere St. (Rt. 1/301) to I-95 north to Hermitage Road south (Exit 78) to Robin Hood Road to the ramp to I-95 south
VDOT said the goal of the I-95 south improvement project is to improve safety and traffic flow by realigning the on-ramp and removing an existing ramp from Brook Road. The project plan also includes new sidewalk installation.
