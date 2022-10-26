RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond drivers should be aware of some ramp and bridge closures on I-95 North and Southbound that will impacting roads and causing detours this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Eastbound Downtown Expressway ramp to Northbound I-95 will be closed for bridge maintenance, according to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The ramp will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For drivers heading that way, there will be a detour on Southbound I-95 to Maury Street.

No through lanes of I-95 will be closed during this maintenance.

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 30, more ramps and some lanes will be closed throughout the day for a bridge inspection. These closures are:

Southbound I-95 right lane from Broad Street to the James River Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Exit 74B and Exit 74A will remain open.

Eastbound Downtown Expressway Ramp to Southbound I-95 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

E. Byrd Street Ramp (10th Street) to Eastbound Downtown Expressway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, the detour to Southbound I-95 will be Northbound I-95 to Exit 74C Broad Street.

The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority is reminding drivers to pay attention to signs in the area and to use caution when driving through work zones.

All work this weekend will be weather permitting.