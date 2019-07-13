Randolph community pool to reopen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Randolph community main pool is reopening after being closed for several weeks.

Richmond Parks and Recreation said the pool was closed as officials waited for a filtration system part.

RELATED: Richmonders wondering when community pool will reopen

8News previously spoke with residents and pool goers who said the closing of the pool was leaving children without a place to swim.

It’s just a pool,” Nathaniel Hendrick said. “But, it’s a place where kids can come relax and enjoy themselves in the summer.”

Parks and Rec announced that the planned reopening of the pool is July 23.