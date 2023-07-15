RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The water level on the James River in Richmond is expected to rise at a rapid rate, bringing dangerous conditions and debris.

According to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the water level at Richmond-Westham — located near the Huguenot Bridge in Richmond’s West End — is expected to rise from 5 feet to 7 feet this afternoon and is expected to rise from under 6 feet to 8 feet Monday.

According to Josh Stutz, Executive Director of Friends of the James River Park, the large amount of rain that has accumulated west of Richmond over the last few days could contribute to the water rise.

Stutz said that the water level is not expected to cause any flooding in the are in the coming days, but the river could be dangerous to people trying to take part in recreational activities.

“What we’re telling folks is to go on a hike or ride your bike instead. It’s not a good day to go on the water,” said Stutz. “It’s definitely a situation that could be deadly.”

Stutz said the main concern is debris, significant amount of which could be loosened with the water level at 8 feet. Rapid water rise can also form strainers, which are objects such as branches that get caught in the river and can cause a kayak or boat to flip or become stuck.

Rapid rise of the water level can also increase the strength of the river’s current, potentially causing swimmers to be pulled downstream, according to Stutz.

The heavy rain that moved through central Virginia Thursday evening is likely the cause of the rapid rise expected on the river. According to 48-hour radar estimates, more than 7 inches of rain was seen upstream in Lynchburg.

More storms are expected to move across the area this afternoon and evening, which could lead to additional issues on the James. There is a risk of scattered storms from mid-afternoon through early Sunday morning more than 2 inches of rain is possible once again in Lynchburg by Sunday morning.

A lot of moisture is present in our atmosphere right now, contributing the high possibility of localized heavy downpours later today. The risk of isolated storms is also with us tomorrow, but the storm threat in the area will be lower.