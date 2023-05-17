RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting June 1, ambulance rides in Richmond will significantly increase for some patients.

The retail rate for emergency and non-emergency trips comes after a third party reviewed the Richmond Ambulance Authorities (RAA) operations and recommended they raise their rates to match other markets in the area.

“We only earn revenue when we take somebody to the hospital. The Federal Government considers us transportation, so we don’t get paid if we provide a service at somebody’s residence or wherever and don’t go to the hospital,” said RAA CEO Chip Decker.

According to RAA, the goal is to be less reliant on the City of Richmond’s contribution.

The increased rates will not apply to residents with Medicare or Medicaid, which is over 80% of RAA’s services calls. Residents with private insurance will have part of the cost covered by their insurer, but some of the cost could fall on the patient.

