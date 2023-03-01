RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week, schools across the country are celebrating the joy of reading as part of the National Education Association’s Read Across America.

On Wednesday, March 1, 8News’ very own Deanna Allbritten and Autumn Childress joined the celebrations and took the opportunity to read to Richmond Public Schools students.

Both anchors visited Woodville Elementary School to read to a 3rd grade class and a 5th grade class. Deanna also visited classrooms at Mary Scott Preschool.

Autumn Childress reading to students at Woodville Elementary. (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

Deanna Albritten reading to students at Woodville Elementary. (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

Deanna Albritten reading to students at Woodville Elementary. (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

Deanna Albritten reading to students at Woodville Elementary. (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

On Thursday, March 2, former and current NFL players will be reading to students at elementary schools in Dinwiddie as part of the book promotion program, Tackle Reading.