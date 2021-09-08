Reader and former editor in chief of Style Weekly reflect on the paper’s lasting impact

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Readers turned the pages of the last issue of style weekly on Wednesday after being in circulation for nearly four decades.

Lauren Hope remembered the paper as her favorite read when she attended Virginia Commonwealth University.

“It gave you this slice of the area,” she said.

People often referred to the paper as Richmond’s beloved source for local news, business, arts and culture.

“Style Weekly is like the best mixture of all things Richmond,” Hope said. “I loved the amazing features they would do about people in Richmond.”

The paper’s parent company, Tribune Publishing, sold it to Alden Global Capital in May.

Jason Roop, who served as the paper’s editor-in-chief from 2005-2017, said he was sad to learn about the paper’s last publication.

“I think it’s a shame that a company with so many resources, a hedge fund with billions of dollars, is going to crush a profitable and popular place where people got local journalism,” he said.

Hope said as a journalist herself she sees the industry changing rapidly.

“We’ve seen things like papers and magazines fall to the wayside,” she said. “As great as the digital movement is, I think we lose some really great writing in journalism that happens in publications like Style Weekly.”

During its 39-year-run, the paper had become became a recognizable fixture in the metro Richmond area.

“The journalists at style had a deep understanding and breadth of Richmond because they lived here and they appreciated this area,” said Roop.

A source close to 8News said workers were told Tuesday about style weekly’s last publication.

Although the last issue is now available and in stores around the city, many are wondering what’s next for the team.