RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Un-Record Fair is happening this weekend and eventgoers can expect to find new and used books, zines, records and more.

Vendors will be people traditionally underrepresented at typical record fairs, according to the hosts. Vendors include Courtesy Desk, Peace & Rhythm, Modern Soul, Turnstyle, Small Friend Records and Books, Andrew Cothern, Eliza Childress, Manhole Records, Ghost Track Records, Vilkas D`angelo-Hovath and more!

The free event takes place Saturday, March 4, is open to the public and will feature live music and the food truck, Tiny Vegan.

The Un-Record Fair takes place at Afterglow Coffee Cooperative, 1719 Summit Ave from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.