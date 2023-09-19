RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have any paper, electronics, or other items you’ve been meaning to get rid of? You can recycle or dispose of them at Richmond E-Cycle Day.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1710 Robin Hood Rd, and is intended to create an efficient option for residents to keep hazardous waste materials out of waterways in and near the city.

The following items are being accepted at the drop-off event:

Paper document shredding:

Up to five boxes of documents will be accepted

Remove all binder, staples and clips

Electronics, although various fees apply:

Computer systems — hard drive or CPU — and accessories, such as cables, wires, keyboards, computer mice, speakers, etc.

VCRs camcorders, stereos and all phones

Televisions, computer monitors and printers

Other electronic equipment — see the list on the Department of Public Works’ website for further information and fees

Household Hazardous Waste items:

Pesticides, herbicides and oil-based paint

Bug spray, rodent poison and herbicides

Latex and water-based paints will not be collected, as they can be left out without a lid until they are dry, after which they can be thrown away

In addition to the above items, residents may also have the opportunity to receive biodegradable lawn and leaf bags (while supplies last), learn about the Richmond Compost Initiative and purchase a compost bin fit for a kitchen countertop

For more information on the event or accepted materials, visit the Department of Public Works’ website.