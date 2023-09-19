RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have any paper, electronics, or other items you’ve been meaning to get rid of? You can recycle or dispose of them at Richmond E-Cycle Day.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1710 Robin Hood Rd, and is intended to create an efficient option for residents to keep hazardous waste materials out of waterways in and near the city.
The following items are being accepted at the drop-off event:
Paper document shredding:
- Up to five boxes of documents will be accepted
- Remove all binder, staples and clips
Electronics, although various fees apply:
- Computer systems — hard drive or CPU — and accessories, such as cables, wires, keyboards, computer mice, speakers, etc.
- VCRs camcorders, stereos and all phones
- Televisions, computer monitors and printers
- Other electronic equipment — see the list on the Department of Public Works’ website for further information and fees
Household Hazardous Waste items:
- Pesticides, herbicides and oil-based paint
- Bug spray, rodent poison and herbicides
- Latex and water-based paints will not be collected, as they can be left out without a lid until they are dry, after which they can be thrown away
In addition to the above items, residents may also have the opportunity to receive biodegradable lawn and leaf bags (while supplies last), learn about the Richmond Compost Initiative and purchase a compost bin fit for a kitchen countertop
For more information on the event or accepted materials, visit the Department of Public Works’ website.