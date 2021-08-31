Recycling collections delayed in some Richmond areas due to driver shortages, heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you experiencing delays in your recycling collection? The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority said some Richmond residents should expect delays as the agency deals with driver and helper shortages and extreme heat.

“RED FRIDAY” recycling should have been picked up on Monday, August 30. All “BLUE WEEK” recycling will be delayed one day through Saturday, September 4.

Residents can leave their recycling bin or cart out for collection and leave the container out until it is collected or visit a drop-off recycling location.

Route delay information is posted on our website cvwma.com. For more information please call CVWMA at (804)340-0900 (recycling) or (804) 425-0500 (trash).