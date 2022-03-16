RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Fire Department responded to a residential fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived at the 700 block of Cheatwood Avenue at 1:22 a.m., where they found four adult males outside the home. One adult had an injury to his hand after trying to escape. He was not taken to the hospital.

The incident was under control by 1:57 a.m.

The Virginia Red Cross was called in to assist the residents as a fire and building inspectors evaluate the home.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

