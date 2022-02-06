Red Cross assisting several Richmond residents, 2 cats dead after Wynwood Apartments fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to an apartment fire with three children possibly inside Sunday morning.

Crews arrived to Wynwood Apartments at 10:56 a.m., where they found the children uninjured and safe with a Richmond police officer who had also responded to the call.

Firefighters entered the apartment, where they encountered heavy smoke and high heat temperatures. They tweeted that crews pulled the ceiling and opened up the roof for ventilation.

The incident was under control by 11:18 a.m.

The Virginia Red Cross was called in to assist residents from the apartments above and below the one where the fire occurred.

Richmond Animal Care and Control also responded to the scene for two dead cats.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

