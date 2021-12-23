Red Cross experiencing worst blood shortage in a decade, urging donations this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, according to its website. Officials are now urging people to give the gift of blood this holiday season.

Typically, the agency has enough blood supply stored to last about 5 days; however, Holly Winner, with the Red Cross told WGXA, “right now our blood supply is about a half a day supply.”

The agency is now in “crisis mode,” and with this, some hospitals are forced to turn patients away from critical surgeries like organ transplants. The colder months and the pandemic are also putting an additional strain on hospitals.

So, how can you help?

The Red Cross encourages people to visit their website and find a donation center near them. It’s important to schedule an appointment beforehand, which can be done here.

If you’ve gotten a COVID vaccine, you can still donate. You’ll just need to know which provider at the time of your appointment.