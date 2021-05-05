Refute your Richmond parking tickets online with new system

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You can now contest your City of Richmond parking tickets from home with a new online form. The Parking Division’s Administrative Review Board will review each request and if it qualifies, recommend the citation for dismissal.

A parking ticket can be dismissed for a number of reasons. The Richmond Department of Public Works lists the following dismissible citations:

• Malfunctioning parking meter

• Error entering plate

• Fallen or misplaced permit or placard

• Missing, illegible, ambiguous or incorrectly worded sign

• Sign or other parking prohibition installed subsequent to parking

• Stolen or transferred vehicle

• Stolen or lost license plate

• Disabled vehicle

• Medical emergency

• Owner deceased

• Restricted Parking Permit (ticket issued in error)

In order to contest a ticket, residents must first fill out the form on the DPW website. Once the form is filled out, the board will review the request and send an email indicating if the citation is recommended for dismissal. If the ticket can’t be dismissed the Board will give steps for the resident to follow instead.