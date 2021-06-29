Registration deadlines approaching for upcoming Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After maneuvering through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Backers is proud to have the annual Richmond Marathon back in its traditional November date, with the race set to take place in-person on the streets of Richmond.

The VCU Health Richmond Marathon will take place on Nov. 13. Additionally, the CarMax Richmond Half Matahon and the Allianz Partners 8k will also be held that day.

The pandemic forced Sports Backers to hold all of its races and events in a hybrid-style format, meaning runners could go to a designated course in person and run the race on their own time or they could complete a race from someplace else virtually.

Sports Backers spokesperson Pete Woody told 8News the group learned a lot through the 2020 experience.

“We learned we can adapt and innovate and put on an event in a way people felt comfortable doing,” he said. “We received pretty positive feedback from runners and community members alike.”

Registrations for this year’s events are already open, and some early-bird registration deadlines are fast approaching.

Fees for the marathon, half marathon and 8k increase after 12:10 a.m. on July 1. Current registration for the marathon is $95. That will go up to $110. The half marathon will see the same $15 increase from $85 to $100. The 8k will go from $30 to $35.

Woody said so far early registrations for this year’s events have been on track with those in pre-COVID years.

The 2021 edition of the marathon will be the 44th installment. The race is considered one of the top marathons in the country, and Woody said the community aspect has a lot to do with that.

“It’s a part of Richmond,” he said. “It’s a community celebration as much as it is a race. You have people coming in from all over to be a part of it by either running in it or cheering people on, and the neighborhoods turn out to support it too.”

The registration deadline for the Sports Backers’ Marathon Training Team runs through June 30. That’s the 23-week program that prepares people for the 23.1-mile journey across Richmond. More than 17,000 people have already successfully completed the program. The $180 fee includes your registration in the Richmond Marathon.

Fees for the upcoming Ashland Half Marathon are also going up on July 1. That race is run on Aug. 28.

