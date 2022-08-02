RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For children and adults alike looking to strengthen their swimming skills, registration for August’s Learn to Swim lessons is now open.

Richmond Parks and Recreation offers two levels of swimming lessons for children ages five to 12 — Level One for beginning swimmers and Level Two for intermediate swimmers. Adult lessons are also open for anyone over the age of 13. All classes are free and are held at multiple pools across the city.

Anyone interested in registering for classes can do so on the Richmond Parks and Recreation website.

Classes fill fast and Registration will close on Friday, Aug. 5.