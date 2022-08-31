RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is still time to sign up for this year’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 10, according to the city’s fire department.

The event will be held at City Stadium, located at 3201 Maplewood Avenue. The climb will start at 9 a.m., but check-in begins at 7 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets cost $40 each and will include a T-shirt and lunch from Mission BBQ. All proceeds will go toward the Metro Richmond Flying Squad.

Each participant in the event will pay tribute to members of the New York City Fire Department who died on September 11, 2001, by climbing seven rounds through the stadium’s bleachers, the equivalent of the 110 stories in the World Trade Center.

More information about the Stair Climb is available through Facebook. To register, visit metrorichmondflyingsquad.regfox.com.