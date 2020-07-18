Relative to 1 Bon Air escapee arrested, charged in pair’s disappearance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the search continues for a pair of Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center residents wanted for escaping earlier this week, comes news that a third person is charged in connection with their disappearance.

Early Monday morning, Jabar A. Taylor, 20, convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, convicted of malicious wounding and robbery escaped from Bon Air after they allegedly overpowered security staff and escaped through a hole that had been cut in a security fence, according to the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice.

A day later, the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Gerald Thornton, 33, of Philadelphia, Pa., on two counts of aiding with the escape of a juvenile. Thornton, a relative of Williams, was taken into custody without incident. Thornton is being held in Pennsylvania, pending extradition to Chesterfield County.

No mug is available at this time.

Earlier in the week, two more people were arrested for aiding in the escapee’s disappearance:

Destiny L. Harris, 23, of Chesterfield County, was charged with two counts of aiding with the escape of a juvenile. Harris, a Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice employee who worked at the Bon Air facility, is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Darren Briggs, 42, of Lawrenceville, was charged with one felony count of providing a cell phone to a prisoner. Briggs, who was also a Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice employee who worked at the Bon Air facility, is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Marshals took this latest news to remind citizens that a reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive. Tips can be sent to 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or the Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445. Tips can also be emailed to wanted@usdoj.gov or through the Web and Mobile tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

