RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a way to wind down this weekend? Visit the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) for some community yoga.

Align-RVA will be hosting a family-friendly community yoga event at the VMFA from 9 to 10 a.m. this Saturday, July 22 on the Belvidere deck. According to event organizers, this yoga session is appropriate for all skill levels.

The museum is located at 200 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. There is a parking deck nearby for museum guests. While the event is free, Align-RVA accepts donations. You can learn more on the event’s page.