Religious leaders joined together to march in unity for churches of color, Black Lives Matter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Religious leaders in Richmond joined together in a call for justice on Sunday afternoon to demonstrate unity between all churches of color in support of Black Lives Matter.

Those who attended the “United March for Black Lives Matter” marched down Laburnum Avenue with signs while chanting for unity through the city.

The march was sponsored by the Richmond District of United Methodist, and demonstrators told 8News that change must come.

“We just have to keep going until something changes, something to happen because a change needs to happen. A big change,” said Jacquelin Bullock, a protester at the march.

Essenz Morris, another demonstrator at the march, said she is doing this for her future child.

“It’s best to fight for it because I want to have a son when I get older and I don’t want him to be scared to be himself. I don’t want him to be scared to be ‘Oh, you’re going to get killed because you’re black,” Morris said.

Tiffany Codington was marching with her daughter and cousins, and said having her daughter with her is her way of being a positive role model.

“It’s awesome because she’s is the future. All of the children. They are the future. So we’re leading by example,” Codington said.

