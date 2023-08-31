Drivers on Powhite Parkway and the Downtown Expressway will see higher tolls, starting Sept. 1, 2023. (Photo: Forrest Shelor)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Toll plazas serviced by the Richmond Metropolitan Transit Authority (RMTA) will become more expensive this Friday.

According to RMTA, on Friday, Sept. 1, tolls for drivers of two-axle vehicles on Powhite Parkway and the Downtown Expressway will increase from $.70 to $.90 for E-ZPass users and $1 for drivers paying with cash.

RMTA said revenue from the increased toll prices will go towards maintenance and future improvement projects for the Richmond area’s toll roads. RMTA is not funded by any federal or state agencies, so money for its roads’ maintenance and improvements all come from tolls.