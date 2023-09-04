RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced that the repair project on the North 4th Street bridge is expected to continue to create delays.

Phase 1 of the project is expected to transition into Phase 2 on Sept. 11, bringing temporary detours to both North 4th Street and Interstate 95.

North 4th Street

As Phase 2 begins, the current detour closing 4th Street southbound will be removed. However, traffic traveling from North 3rd Street and 4th Street may experience delays while merging from tow lanes down, prior to the bridge.

One southbound and one northbound lane will be open during construction. Cyclists and pedestrians will also be able to cross the bridge.

Interstate 95

As the bridge superstructure is replaced, concrete repairs will be made to the bridge’s substructure — such as the piers and abutments. There will be long-term shoulder closures and temporary overnight lane closures on I-95 as a result.

(Courtesy of VDOT)

For more information on the project, visit VDOT’s website.