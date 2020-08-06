Repairs costly after coworking space in Richmond vandalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— A vandalized Richmond business is undergoing hundreds of dollars in repairs following damage to the storefront on Tuesday.

The ‘WORK & Friends‘ building owner told 8News he received a text of a photo from one of his tenants Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. There was a gaping hole in the front window. A ‘small business’ sign was on the ground surrounded by broken glass. Shattered glass was on the ground outside of the building. Glass was also found on a chair inside the building and on the floor.

“This block has been relatively quiet so I was frankly surprised,” said building owner Peter Fraser.

Neighbors say they were shocked to see the window in pieces.

A vandalized Richmond business is undergoing hundreds of dollars in repairs following damage to the storefront on Tuesday. (Photos: 8News’ Rachel Keller)

“We’ve got a pretty nice community on this block and we look out for each other,” Fraser added. “The folks at ‘The Camel’ have always been good neighbors.”

Tropical Storm Isaias made its way through Central Virginia on the same night — but the damage was not storm related.

“What an odd night,” said co-partner Cabell Harris. “It was raining all Tuesday night.”

Fraser told 8News he immediately went to Lowe’s to board up the building. Plywood now covers the space’s storefront, similar to many of the other businesses on Broad Street.

Even though he has to repair the damage, he believes he is fortunate.

“Many of my friends and other businesses fared much worse,” Fraser said.

‘WORK & Friends’ plans to leave the plywood up. The business is hoping to paint a piece or create a mural where the window used to be.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Richmond Police.

