RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been convicted in federal court for a repeated offense of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the arrest was the result of an alleged high-speed car chase in 2022.

Shalik Mitchell, 30, of Richmond, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

According to the DOJ, Mitchell was pulled over by officers with the Richmond Police Department on Nov. 17, 2022. The officers had been on a routine patrol on Hull Street when they reportedly noticed Mitchell’s vehicle passing other traffic while speeding.

“Officers tried to catch up to the vehicle, which was still gaining separation at nearly 80 mph,” a DOJ spokesperson said. “The vehicle nearly veered off the roadway as it came to a stop, and officers noticed the front seat passenger making stuffing movements.”

A loaded Stoeger STR-9, 9mm, semi-automatic handgun was found stowed between Mitchell’s seat and center console. Mitchell had a history of multiple felony convictions prior to the discovery of the loaded weapon.

“At the time he possessed the pistol, Mitchell was a multiple time convicted felon and was approximately seven months into a term of supervised release for a 2019 conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm,” a DOJ spokesperson said. “Mitchell was also previously convicted in 2015 by the City of Richmond Circuit Court of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.”

Following Tuesday’s conviction, Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 21. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison — although, actual sentences for federal crimes tend to be less than their maximum penalties.