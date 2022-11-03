RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fifteen large companies are responsible for half of all evictions in the Richmond area, a new report from RVA Eviction Lab shows.

The report shows one factor for the increase in evictions to be the end of Virginia’s rent relief program, which closed its application earlier this year in May. Rental properties are also raising the rent on tenants, forcing them to move out if they can’t afford the new rate.

According to Dr. Benjamin Teresa, co-director of the RVA Eviction Lab at VCU’s Wilder School., large companies may be more prone to eviction because they use automated systems to file cases as soon as a tenant falls behind on rent — regardless of whether they’re awaiting rental relief.

