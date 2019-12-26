Report ranks RVA in rudest cities list

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is ranked the 45th rudest city in the United States, according to a new survey from Business Insider.

The financial and business news website surveyed more than 2,000 adults. The poll asked Americans to choose the five rudest from a list comprised of the 50 biggest cities.

As most would imagine, New York ranked No. 1 on the list. Los Angeles was voted the second-rudest city in the U.S. and Washington D.C. rounded out the top three.

Chicago and Detroit were named the fourth and fifth rudest cities, respectively.

With famed areas like Shockoe Bottom, the Fan District, and three major universities (Virginia Commonwealth, University of Richmond and Virginia Union University), we ask, do you agree with the city’s inclusion and/or placement on the list?

