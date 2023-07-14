RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fan of reptiles? The perfect event for you will be coming to Richmond on Saturday.

The Richmond Reptile Expo will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Richmond Raceway, located at 600 E. Laburnum.

The expo will feature a variety of reptiles, as well as vendors with various feeders, supplies and other accessories.

Admission is $8 for adults and $3 for kids, and children under 5 years old are free.

Visit Diamondback Productions’s Facebook profile for more information on the Richmond Reptile Expo.