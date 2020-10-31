Stranded fire crews rescued from James River during canoe search

8News has a crew at the scene where multiple boats are in the water near the Mayo Bridge.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rescue crews spent hours in the James River near Brown’s Island in Richmond on Friday. An odd phone call lead to two Richmond rescue crews having to be saved from high water.

Crews were originally called to the area near the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge near Brown’s Island for a report of an overturned canoe.

Authorities tell 8News that when the first crew headed out on the river to investigate they got stuck and needed to be rescued. The next crew that came out to rescue them also ended up needing rescuing.

Finally a third rescue crew was called to the river and was able to get everyone back on land safely.

Authorities say the report of the overturned canoe was unsubstantiated.

