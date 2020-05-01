Reservoir Distillery to offer hand sanitizer to non-essential businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Reservoir Distillery in Richmond will start to offer hand sanitizer to non-essential businesses in the commonwealth.

8News reported last month that Reservoir Distillery in Richmond was distributing hand sanitizer by the bulk to entities with high demand like hospitals and assisted living facilities, as well as first responders.

8News has learned the distillery will start accepting orders with a 5-gallon minimum beginning Friday to include non-essential businesses and personnel. The local business is also shipping its alcohol products anywhere its needed in Virginia.

