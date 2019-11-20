Resident calls for community involvement in the wake of 2 more Richmond killings

A shooting happened on E. 35th Street just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 19. Police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another two people were shot in South Richmond last night. One victim died while the other is still fighting for his life.

The two shootings mark four people shot in the city’s Southside since Monday.

There have been 20 percent more homicides in Richmond this year compared to last. Police and community activists are calling for an end to the violence. One neighbor says the solution may not be easy but could save lives.

Two people were shot, one fatally, on Gordon Avenue in broad daylight on Monday. On Tuesday night, another person was shot and killed at a trailer park a mile and a half down Jefferson Davis Highway. Two hours before, a man was shot and seriously injured on East 35th Street.

“It seems that something is always happening,” said Nikki Lipscomb, who lives near E. 35th Street. “I know people within the city are trying but sometimes it looks like not enough is being done.”

When asked what could be done, Lipscomb challenged witnesses and neighbors to come forward.

“There might be a, a fear of coming forward or speaking out,” Lipscomb said. “Maybe there’s some type of retribution by the folks who are actually doing these acts and crimes in our neighborhoods.”

Lipscomb told 8News that it could be the solution Richmond is looking for.

“If more of us stepped out and spoke out and banded together as a community, I think we would see change and less of this violence going on in our communities.”

According to the Richmond Police Department’s website, at least 51 lives have been lost this year, including the two men killed this week, which is a few more than at this time same time last year.

