RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local resident and city leader are considering how a new Residential Rental Inspection Program can help put a stop to slumlords, or landlords that fail to keep up with properties.

In a meeting that took place on Nov. 21, the Department of Planning and Development Review presented a proposal for a Residential Rental Inspection Program, which would establish rental inspection districts in the city to promote safe, decent and sanitary housing in residential rental homes as required by Virginia law.

Tenant Anna Simms said she has been dealing with maintenance issues in her residence, such as holes in her ceiling and water damage, for months. She believes the program would help renters like herself, and keep everyone safe.

“I’m all for building inspection requirements because, you know, this water damage, I have wood rot. It can create mold, it’s a health hazard,” Simms said.

After the program was first introduced, Councilwoman Ellen Robertson shared her support for the program, but said she is concerned about the negative impacts it could have on low income families and economic growth in blighted — or deteriorated — neighborhoods.

“When my neighborhood is considered a blighted neighborhood, it has a direct impact on my ability to purchase insurance at a reasonable rate. And it has a lot of other negative factors as well,” Robertson said. “I think it would be premature of the city if we do not weigh all of the potential risks that we are creating for probably, most likely the families at the lowest income level in the city of Richmond.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If the proposal is presented to the board and approved, the city would then be able to establish the inspection districts in areas where rental dwelling units are considered “blighted, in the process of deteriorating, or warrant an inspection by the building official to prevent blight and deterioration.”