RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond resident is warning others after she says she almost fell victim to a scammer posing as a Dominion Energy representative.

Shannan Clark played 8News the recorded message that was left on her phone by a convincing scammer.

“This is Dominion calling,” the scam call recording said. “Your bill is passed due. You’re due for disconnection. It will be disconnected in 30 minutes if you do not pay immediately.”

At first, Clark says she thought it was a Dominion Energy representative calling to let her know her payment was late and she came dangerously close to falling for the scam.

“You know, it gives you a quick moment of pause,” she said. “But then I said, ‘I know what this is.’”

When Clark realized it was a scam, she was surprised that the scammer had acquired her name and phone number.

During the holiday season last year, Clark says she received a similar call. She said this time she wanted to gather as much information as she could in order to report the scam to local authorities.

After a brief interaction, the scammer told Clark that she was going to be transferred to a different department within Dominion but the call was disconnected. So she called back.

“But this time I called it rang about seven times and then I got a regular lady’s voicemail that said, ‘Hi, this is Brenda,'” Clark said.

8News spoke with a Dominion Energy spokesperson who said this type of scam is common and it is often difficult to catch the scammers on the other end of the line.

“Even if the caller ID says Dominion Energy, our customers should be on alert about demands for immediate payment and threats of service disconnection,” said Utibe Bassey, Dominion Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “That is not how we do business. When any warning sign is present, hang up. Never share personal information.”

A statement released by Dominion Energy explains that they will never threaten to disconnect a service or demand payment over the phone. Scammers tend to target small businesses, according to the company.

Clark says she wants others to be aware of what she learned before it is too late.

“Although it’s something that is very difficult to catch because it’s so prevalent,” she said. “The fact that people are still doing this scam lets you know that people are still falling for it.”

​If this happens to you or someone you know, Dominion Energy says you should refrain from sharing personal information and hang up. You can also check your account balance and if necessary, reach out to local law enforcement.