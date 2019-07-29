Richmond residents concerned over speeding in school zones during summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just because class isn’t in session doesn’t mean drivers should speed by school zones.

Residents who live nearby schools said they are concerned for their safety after many drivers disregard the speed limit, especially during the summer months.

Westmoreland Avenue in between Grove Avenue and Cary Street has become a hot spot for speeders.

For three years Marshall Tucker and his family along with his dog have lived across from Mary Munford elementary along Westmoreland Avenue.

Marshall takes his dog Brooklyn for short walks during the summer .

“Obviously have the park at the school is great,” Tucker said. “That was probably our biggest appeal.”

But what’s not great, are the speeding cars in front of Tucker’s home.

“When it’s not school time the speed rules tend to go out to the window,” Tucker said.

A speed limit is set near the school at 25 mph and a speed hump was added knocking it down to 15 mph.

“I don’t know if people aren’t used to the speed hump or maybe they are just disregarding it,” Tucker said.

The Richmond Police Department told 8News they have received numerous complaints about speeding along that stretch.

Our cameras captured some drivers speeding by.

Richmond Police said they are having issues with drivers who disregard speed bumps and do not slow down.

“We want the individuals to pay attention to the speed bump,” Sergeant Anthony Franklin said. “It has the speed on there, 15 miles an hour.”

Serg. Franklin said the speed limit is not a suggestion. Drivers must go 25 mph unless posted otherwise in school zones.

Just because it’s summer break it doesn’t mean the school and the park are closed, Serg. Franklin said.

“There’s kids here. And there are our future here,” Serg. Franklin said. “Although we forget about them during the summer. Let’s make sure we keep them in mind not only as we go past this school but every school in this city.”

Tucker said he’d like to see a stronger police presence in his neighborhood.

When 8News spoke with RPD they raised the question of having more patrols in the area to help with the speeding.

Serg. Franklin said he is pledging additional patrols.

“Start with a simple presence,” said Sergeant Franklin. You know, get outside your car. And they’ll pay attention to the police car.”

Tucker said even when school isn’t in session there are still a lot of kids who use the playground and families who live on the block with young children.

“Just be mindful like the signs says drive as if your kids live here,” Tucker said. “So just be mindful and know that there are young children in the neighborhood.”