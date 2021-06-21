Richmond residents encouraged to create health profile in order to better serve first responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents are being encouraged to create a free emergency health profile that could help first responders in an emergency or crisis.

The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications is involved in the effort to get residents to go create a free profile at www.emergencyprofile.org. You can input any health information you choose like mental health issues, developmental disabilities, pre-existing conditions, allergies and emergency contacts.

All information provided would be associated with that person’s individual phone number and is only available to first responders when a 911 call is placed from the associated phone number.

The emergency health profiles system provides real-time health and emergency contact information with 911, providing context beyond what callers in crisis are able to convey.

Of course, if you do take part in creating a profile, you are encouraged to update your profile after any major health or life changes or every six months.