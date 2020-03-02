Residents fed up with raw sewage piling up at Richmond apartment complex

"The smell isn't going to allow you to miss it anyway."

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents are fed up and asking for help as a plumbing issue continues to make raw sewage pile up at a Richmond apartment complex. The problem is bringing a mess to the Belt Atlantic Apartments and causing health concerns for the people living there.

Those who live at the apartments told 8News the smell of raw sewage can’t be missed and that it’s been going on for weeks. The company that owns the apartment complex says the pipes have severe blockages that were most likely caused by things being put down the drains that shouldn’t have been.

“You can actually see the toilet paper, the feces,” one resident, Lasharnda Moatt, said.

Raw sewage covers the ground outside the Belt Atlantic Apartments, formerly known as Midlothian Village, where Moatt has lived for seven years. She said the same plumbing issue happened this past summer and came back a few weeks ago.

“I live on the second floor. As soon as you walk down it’s right there,” she explained. “The smell isn’t going to allow you to miss it anyway.”

Moatt told 8News the sewage has been sitting on the ground for three weeks and that she noticed plumbing crews around the complex for the first time over the weekend.

“From my understanding, it’s the sewage, the waste from the building that’s actually coming out to the ground, at one point it was actually going into the apartments,” she claimed.

Community Preservation Partners bought the apartments in 2018. In a statement, the California-based company said “they’re aware of the issue and have mobilized a leadership team to the community to evaluate and address it.”

A company spokesperson told 8News it appears there were blockages in the pipes and that they brought in equipment Monday to clear them out. For residents, the problem is more than just a filthy smell.

“It’s a health issue,” she said. “I think if it was addressed and dealt with back then, we wouldn’t have any of these problems now.”

The Community Preservation Partners spokesperson says they plan to jet the pipes four times a year instead of twice a year as they were doing. He also said the company plans to remind residents of what can and can’t go down the drains in hopes of preventing an extreme plumbing back up again.

