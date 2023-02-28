RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Low-income families throughout Central Virginia this week are going to be forced to find a new way to put food on the table after nearly three years of additional SNAP benefits have come to an end.

Amanda Calderaro, a recipient of SNAP benefits, told 8News she has relied on the emergency benefits — originally authorized by Congress to help with the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic — to buy necessities like milk, bread and water.

“We got used to just eating one meal a day. So that just became our norm, so with the food stamps we actually got a choice of what we could make,” Caldero said.

While SNAP benefits have already decreased in many states, Virginia is one of the 32 that had chosen to continue with emergency allotments until March 2023.

“If you’re a family with, like, four or five kids how the hell are you supposed to survive with like less than $400 a month in food?” Calderaro asked.

Calderaro’s question is shared by roughly 90,000 households throughout Central Virginia that now have to find an answer after learning additional SNAP benefits have come to an end.

“I just got a letter that it dropped from $368 a month to $168,” Calderaro said.

Starting this week, trips to the grocery store will look very different as some families will be trying to make ends meet without the additional $95 to their normal benefit payment. Calderaro says that this, in addition to higher prices in the aisles, has forced her to start planning out what sacrifices she can afford to make.

“Unless the prices drop, it’s going to be a damn struggle,” she said.

According to the Food and Nutrition Service, almost half of all SNAP households also receive Social Security and other Supplemental Security Income benefits. In Virginia, some of these households may no longer receive SNAP benefits at all due to January’s Social Security increase.