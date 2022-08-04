RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After the first phase of the Creighton Court redevelopment project finished early, the community is excited to see what’s next.

This week, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority worked with The Community Builders and the city of Richmond to highlight the future for Creighton Court residents at their “New Beginning” event.

The urge to transform Creighton Court comes with the need to address concerns about the lack of affordable housing. Now that Phase One of the project is complete, construction for the first 68 units will begin. The initial units are expected to be completed and ready for residents by the summer of 2021. Following that, an additional 72 units will be made available.

Photo credit: Rolynn Wilson / 8News

Current residents were offered several options for relocation by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which included:

Tenant Protection Voucher

Off-site Project-Based Voucher

Other RRHA public housing

Staying in the newly developed Creighton Court Community

While residents and city agencies have had bittersweet feelings while adjusting to the change, residents said they were sad to see the place that they once called home torn down.

“It really hit home when they got right here…it really was heartbreaking to see them knock down their building, but they had to do what they had to do,” said Sheron Herman, a resident of Creighton Court.

Following a series of violent crimes in the community, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and community members said a new complex will bring new activities for the youth to get involved in. They hope that this will discourage crime in the area.

“With new street grids, and new apartments, and people moving in from different parts of the city, I definitely think that this will be an opportunity where crime will lessen. You will have more of a safe neighborhood for community members,” said Desi Wynter, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Vice President of Real Estate.