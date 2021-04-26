Residents plan protest against proposed casino location in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of residents in Scott’s Addition plan to protest the proposed location of the Cordish Company’s Live! Casino and Resort this afternoon.

In a Facebook post, organizers encouraged residents, homeowners, and business owners to ‘make their voices heard’ by standing along North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Leigh Street, the proposed location, during the morning traffic rush.

“We believe the site is inconsistent with the type of Richmond we want to be known for,” one organizer wrote. “We are proud of our world class food and beer scene, the James River, and our rich architectural landscape.”

They also believe the casino could cause traffic issues and take away business from restaurants and breweries in Scotts Addition.

“For that reason, we OPPOSE a casino on Arthur Asheville Boulevard,” organizers wrote.

According to Cordish, this site was chosen for its proximity to I-64 and I-95 and its ability to connect the River City.

“Our project will be a key link in realizing the vision set forth in the Richmond 300 Master Plan for the development of a higher density dining, entertainment, hospitality and commercial node connecting the Diamond and Boulevard developments to our site and the Washington Football

Club training facility,” said The Cordish Companies Chief Operation Officer Zed Smith.

The company says the 1.9 million square foot venue and casino is projected to create 5,000 jobs during construction and 3,000 permanent jobs. The expected economic impact for the city is $5.3 billion over the first 10 years.

Last week, Bally’s casino proposal was taken off the table, leaving proposals from Cordish and Urban One.

Residents will most likely be given the chance to vote to approve or reject the casinos during the November 2021 election.