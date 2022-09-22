RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The sex shop chain “Hustler Holywood” is planning to open its first Richmond location. But the proximity to the Children’s Museum of Richmond and Science Museum of Virginia is raising some eyebrows among residents.

Nearby resident Rebecca Fergusson has a three-year-old son. Speaking with 8News on Wednesday, she told 8News that, at the end of the day, it was her responsibility to teach him.

“My job as a parent is to help guide him in the right direction and while he may be exposed to certain things it’s my job to teach him right from wrong,” she said. “While I don’t think it’s a good idea if it does [open], it won’t be the end of the world.”

Another man, Jonathan Marcus, told 8News he disagrees with the shop’s location and questions the city’s decision to allow it.

“There’s obviously some sensitivity to having a sex shop in the neighborhood and if there [wasn’t] sensitivity to it, there wouldn’t be an ordinance to begin with,” Marcus said.

However, 2nd District City Councilwoman Katherine Jordan told 8News that the Hustler Hollywood store doesn’t need the city council’s approval to open because it is not considered an adult entertainment business or bookstore. The application filed with the city defined the shop as a general retail store, according to the city’s Department of Planning and Development Review.

Another nearby resident, Dina Mitchell, said the outrage some are having towards the adult shop is a bit much considering the building — formerly a Pizza Hut — has been vacant for a long time.

“I don’t think we should get a mob together and make sure they don’t come into town,” Mitchell said. “We need to let them open up and see what they’re going to do, and it just may be a non-issue.”

According to Hustler Hollywood’s business description, “there will be no adult books, magazines or DVDs” at the location and 80% of its floor space would be for items such as lingerie, t-shirts, novelty candy and condoms. The other 20% of its products would be in the adult novelty area, including “anatomically correct massagers and other similar products, according to the filing.

8News has reached out to Hustler Hollywood for comment but is still awaiting a response.