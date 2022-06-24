RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two separate abortion rights protests were staged in downtown Richmond along Broad Street – outside city hall, and outside the U.S. District Court courthouse, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end the constitutional right to abortion came earlier today.

Police Chief Gerald Smith told 8News that police officers are stationed with the protests to ensure people are able to safely exercise their First Amendment right.

With the court’s ruling Friday, 13 states with so-called “trigger laws” are set to ban abortions, and about half of the states in the country are expected to impose some form of ban or restriction moving forward.

Two separate abortion rights protests were staged in downtown Richmond along Broad Street – outside city hall, and outside the U.S. District Court courthouse. (Ben Dennis, 8News)

Two separate abortion rights protests were staged in downtown Richmond along Broad Street – outside city hall, and outside the U.S. District Court courthouse. (Ben Dennis, 8News)

The groups eventually merged outside of city hall, where people turns using a megaphone to speak — large applause broke out when someone said “shut this city down,” and “shut this country down.” 8News reporter Ben Dennis is at the scene and has not explicitly heard if the group plans to march, or where.

In Virginia, Republicans signaled intentions to propose a ban on abortions in the wake of the decision. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has tapped four Republican state lawmakers to work on legislation for 2023 with a 15-week threshold, but a spokesperson acknowledged Friday that a compromise could be after 20 weeks.

Police are keeping clear one lane of traffic outside of city hall after the groups merged. There was resistance from some people to not overflow into the open lane. Chief Smith was heard telling officers to ensure body cameras were on to show they instructed people to clear the lane.

Two separate abortion rights protests were staged in downtown Richmond along Broad Street – outside city hall, and outside the U.S. District Court courthouse. (Ben Dennis, 8News)

Two separate abortion rights protests were staged in downtown Richmond along Broad Street – outside city hall, and outside the U.S. District Court courthouse. (Ben Dennis, 8News)

Two separate abortion rights protests were staged in downtown Richmond along Broad Street – outside city hall, and outside the U.S. District Court courthouse. (Ben Dennis, 8News)

Two separate abortion rights protests were staged in downtown Richmond along Broad Street – outside city hall, and outside the U.S. District Court courthouse. (Ben Dennis, 8News)

Two separate abortion rights protests were staged in downtown Richmond along Broad Street – outside city hall, and outside the U.S. District Court courthouse. (Ben Dennis, 8News)

Stay with 8News for more coverage throughout the night.