RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The City of Richmond is one step closer to having its own amphitheater on the James River waterfront after city council approved the $30 million project during Monday night’s meeting.

While some residents are excited, others have concerns over the preservation of the historic land that dates back to the 1800’s.

“The history of that site includes the enslavement of over 200 people by November of 1864,” Richmond resident Joseph Rogers said during the City Council meeting on Monday, June 12.

Rogers used to work at the American Civil War Museum, right next to the land where the amphitheater is slated to be built at 470 Tredegar Street.

“It suddenly appeared on the hill, several trucks and sawing machines and other objects, which ultimately ended up destroying the objects that were on that hill to mark the actual history of that site,” Rogers said.

Rogers recalled seeing some of the history of that land destroyed in the past and is now speaking out to prevent something like that from happening again.

“The only markers and memorials that had been there to dedicate and memorialize those people who had been enslaved at that site are now gone,” Rogers said. “I cannot say as to where they are, I do not know as to what the condition of them is now.”

Rogers called on city leaders to ensure the land stays preserved before they ultimately voted to move forward with the project.

Council Member Mike Jones said the land is privately owned, and the owners said the space was either going to be an amphitheater or stay the way it is now. Jones added it is ultimately up to the landowners to protect the land’s history during the construction process.

“I’m sure the owners are going to do what they need to do to ensure the history that we have in that area is respected,” Jones said. “It’s not just about the Civil War, it’s about things that happened after the Civil War, about what things raised this city to be what it was. And then the Iron Works was a major player. It employed hundreds of people, hundreds of Richmonders black and white throughout the time, and so [we] just got to ensure that we hold history while we build for the future.”

Construction on the amphitheater could start as soon as this summer, which means the venue could open sometime in 2025.