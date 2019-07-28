Resort style retirement home now open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new resort style retirement home opened in Richmond this week.

Aspire at Carriage Hill is a 177,810 square foot, multi-story community with 148 apartments. The retirement facility is managed by Solvere Living, a division of Solutions Advisers Group.

The $31.6 million project provides high end retirement living, amenities and services.

CB Photography

“Residents enjoy an atmosphere of comfort and convenience with an array of programs and events, along with the best in quality of life and wellness programs,” said Kristin Kutac Ward, President and CEO of SAG said. “The location provides easy access to Richmond’s historical, cultural, shopping and entertainment attractions, as well as the colorful riverfront scene.”

Aspire at Carriage Hill is located at 5020 Sulky Drive.